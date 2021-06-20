Manchester Road Race to return in-person Thanksgiving morning

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– The 85th Manchester Road Race will return in-person Thanksgiving morning after being held virtual last year due to the pandemic.

“We’re back,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “Barring any adverse changes in the current public health conditions or state and federal regulations, we will hold our regular road race this year,” he said. “We’ve already begun planning, and we are hoping to make the 85th annual Manchester Road Race a very special celebration.”

In addition to the on-site road race, the committee announced it will also be holding a virtual race.

The committee is “strongly urging” that all runners and volunteers receive a COVID-19 vaccination before the race.

“We want the Manchester Road Race to be as safe as we can possibly make it, and that will of course depend heavily on the cooperation of our participants and volunteers in getting fully vaccinated,” Carta said.

The race will be held at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. On-line registration will open up on September 1.

More information on the race can be found here.