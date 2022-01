90s babies unite! Hartford Convention Center hosting 90s Con in March

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Are you a 90s child? You won’t want to miss 90s Con, which is coming to Hartford in March.

90s Con will take place at the Hartford Convention Center from March 11 – 13. During the three-day event, you will be able to travel back in time into your 90s dream world! You will even be able to meet some of your favorite celebrities from that decade.

Some of the celebrities include members of N’Sync, Backstreet Boys, Boys Meets World cast members, and members of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch show.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Event hours:

Friday, March 11: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

List of celebrity guests:

Melissa Joan Hart: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Caroline Rhea: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Beth Broderick: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Nate Richert: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Jenna Leigh Green: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

TLC (T-Boz and Chilli): Saturday & Sunday

Joey Lawrence: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Matthew Lawrence: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Andrew Lawrence: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Holly Marine Combs: Saturday & Sunday

Brian Krause: Saturday & Sunday

Lori Beth Denberg: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Danny Taamberelli: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Christina Ricci: Saturday & Sunday

Neve Campbell: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Lacey Chabert: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Scott Wolf: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Reginald VelJohnson: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Jo Marie Payton: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Kellie Williams: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Darius McCrary: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Danielle Fishel: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Rider Strong: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Trina McGee: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Will Friedle: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Nick Carter: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

AJ McLean: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Joey Fatone: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Kathy Najimy: Saturday & Sunday

Omri Katz: Saturday & Sunday

Vinessa Shaw: Saturday & Sunday

Jason Marsden: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Kimberly J. Brown: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Jim Cummings: Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Christy Carlson Romano: Official Host