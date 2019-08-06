911 calls being redirected in Bloomfield due to outage

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency 911 calls are being redirected in Bloomfield Tuesday morning after the fiber optics were severed.

Police say that a garbage truck severed the fiber optics that directly supplies 911 emergency telecommunication service to the Bloomfield Police Department.

Because of this, all 911 emergency calls are being redirected to the Windsor Police Department.

Bloomfield Police are urging callers to dial 860-242-5501 ext. 0 to reach dispatch in order to get timely service.

You can always dial 911 in an emergency but police say service could be slower than normal today due to this outage.

There is no word on when the 911 service will be operational again at the Bloomfield Police Department.