HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A public-private partnership between Hartford and Comcast is set to bring high-speed internet to dozens of small businesses.

“These businesses have operated for years and years without that access in a world in which access to high-speed internet is not a ‘nice to have,’ it’s a ‘must have’ for a business of any size,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

When finished, the installation of fiber lines will bring internet service to 94 businesses along north Main Street and Windsor Street.

Most of the project will be funded by the American Rescue Plan.