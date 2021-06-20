Two injured after rollover on Route 9 southbound in New Britain, police say

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned vehicle closed Route 9 southbound in New Britain Sunday leaving two people injured.

State Police said troopers were dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 9 southbound exit 25, at 3:11 p.m. in New Britain.

State Department of Transportation said the overturned vehicle caused closures on Route 9 between exits 25 and 23.

Troopers said two parties were transported to the hospital as a result of injuries. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

Route 9 south has reopened.

This is a developing story.