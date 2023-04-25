HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are currently investigating shots fired in a neighborhood in Hartford.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 25, a homeowner at 46 Hungerford St. called police to report hearing 10 to 15 shots fired.

Reportedly, a black 4-door sedan was parked in the middle of the road with tinted windows and Connecticut plates. After the shooting the car drove off towards Washington St. and Russ St.

According to police, ShotSpotter confirmed 10 shots fired, but 50 shell casings were found at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.