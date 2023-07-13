HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Hartford is holding its first Capital City Music & Beer Festival at Trinity Health Stadium this weekend.

The festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, with a night that will bring you back to the 80s with a performance from A Flock of Seagulls.

On Saturday, the festival will have reggae music throughout the day.

Attendees can try dozens of locally brewed beers.

Organizers are expected large crowds at the event.

“Come on down, it’s gonna be great music. We’re gonna have a beer festival with over forty different brewe- uh beers that are gonna be here, uh, and its just gonna be a lotta fun, and a great community event,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell.

Doors open on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

The Hartford Jazz Festival is also this weekend at Bushnell Park.