WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Malls are closing across the country, including in Connecticut. The Crystal Mall in Waterford is looking quieter and emptier each day.

JCPenney is one of the last anchor stores at the Crystal Mall, located on the Hartford Turnpike. Sears and Macy’s shut down, along with many smaller stores. Bed Bath & Beyond will also be closing its doors.

The mall opened in 1984, providing a huge boost to Waterford‘s tax base. That tax contribution has shrunk immensely over the last couple of years.

The mall is reportedly only 40% occupied right now. Simon Property Group, which owned the majority of it for the past decade, walked away from it. Separate companies own the spaces previously occupied by Sears and Macy’s.

Tony Sheridan, the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, is optimistic others will see the value.

Sheridan said it would take creativity, a big marketing effort, and a master plan to help the mall fully realize its new potential.

“You could have a full-service center for housing, doctors’ offices, medical services, sports,” Sheridan said. “It could be… you really have to be creative.”

The potential for the more than 780,000-square-foot building is significant, Sheridan said. Plus there is a lot of parking around, which also has value.