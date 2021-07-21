‘A lot of this is driven by nostalgia’: Wethersfield restaurant to begin running drive-in movie theater

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Last summer’s COVID drive-in movie trend is sticking around this summer in Wethersfield. The River Restaurant is going to start running a drive-in theater with two screens soon.

They’ll be able to show the same movie or two different ones. The drive-in will be able to hold up to 200 cars.

Chris Henney, the owner of River Restaurant, told News 8 Wednesday, “The screen has been ordered. The projectors have been ordered. We have the projector trailers that we’re gonna be using in order to house the

projectors and the thing is starting to come together. That’s where we are today…A lot of this is driven by nostalgia. And there’s a certain nostalgia that a couple of generations have missed. It’ll be fun reintroducing them to the concept of a drive-in movie.”

The sound will come through the radio in your car and there will be a concession stand.

They are planning to keep the theater year-round. There are also discussions about putting in a marina.