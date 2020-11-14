 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

A member of Gov. Lamont’s senior staff tests positive for COVID-19

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A member of Governor Ned Lamont’s senior staff has tested positive for COVID-19, announced by officials Friday night.

This is the first known case of coronavirus within the Office of the Governor. The person who tested positive has not shown any symptoms and is home in isolation, officials say.

The governor and his administration continue to be tested. There are no known additional positive cases at this time. Contact tracing is underway and all members of the Lamont administration who have been in close contact with the senior staff member will self-quarantine for fourteen days.

The governor will immediately begin self-quarantining as well as multiple members of the governor’s senior staff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

A member of Gov. Lamont’s senior staff tests positive for COVID-19

News /

'I call it medicine for the mind': Hartford Hospital doctor kickstarts book club with colleagues to alleviate pandemic stress

News /

Health leaders push to nationalize production of PPE

News /

Junior League of Hartford giving back to community in 26-hour Volunteerathon

News /

84th Manchester Road Race going virtual, adding costume contest this year

News /

WATCH: Interview with Manchester Mayor Jay Moran

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss