A member of Gov. Lamont’s senior staff tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A member of Governor Ned Lamont’s senior staff has tested positive for COVID-19, announced by officials Friday night.

This is the first known case of coronavirus within the Office of the Governor. The person who tested positive has not shown any symptoms and is home in isolation, officials say.

The governor and his administration continue to be tested. There are no known additional positive cases at this time. Contact tracing is underway and all members of the Lamont administration who have been in close contact with the senior staff member will self-quarantine for fourteen days.

The governor will immediately begin self-quarantining as well as multiple members of the governor’s senior staff.