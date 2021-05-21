A new airline is coming to Connecticut in time for summer travel

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new airline coming to town, just in time for Connecticut residents to fly about this summer.

Kevin Dillon, the Executive Director of the CT Airport Authority said, “They’re trying to bring low fares to underserved markets so it’s a real exciting business profile and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

It’s called Breeze. Based in Salt Lake City, its focus is nonstop service to places people want to be at a fraction of the price.

“Breeze Airlines is being founded by David Neeleman, who is the founder of Jet Blue Airlines so, we have every confidence that this is going to be a very, very successful endeavor,” said Dillion.

David Neeleman, founder and CEO, breeze airlines said, “it’s going to be simple. They’re going to book easy. They’re going to get to the airport. Everything’s going to be easy. Everyone’s going to be kind to them, nice. They’re going to have a great travel experience.”

Breeze will fly nonstop from Bradley International Airport to Charleston, Columbus, Norfolk, and Pittsburgh.

The announcement adds light at the end of the tunnel for the Connecticut Airport Authority. Passenger traffic at Bradley was down 97 percent at the height of the pandemic. The airport has been climbing out alongside the state’s vaccine rollout. But executive director Kevin Dillon says traffic is still 50 percent from pre-pandemic.

“I think people are feeling more and more comfortable about traveling and we are expecting a very healthy summer,” said Dillion.

That service to Charleston will start first on May 27th. The other flights will begin in mid-July. Bradley is also adding nonstop service Minneapolis with sun country airlines.