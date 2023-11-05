SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor man tried breaking into vehicles and houses Sunday morning, according to police.

South Windsor police responded at about 2:45 a.m. to the area of Virgina Circle and Oxford Drive. after receiving reports of a male attempting to open a car door, according to officials. Nicholas Diramio, 23, of South Windsor, was detained while he was still in the area.

Diramiro had also been trying to get into two separate houses by using a door and keypad, according to police. Police said a homeowner reported hearing Diramiro trying to turn a door handle.

A search of Diramiro’s backpack revealed mail from other addresses in the neighborhood he was caught in, according to police.

Diramiro was charged with criminal attempt at first-degree burglary, criminal attempt at third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.

He was processed on a $100,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.