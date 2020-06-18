A.W. Stanley and Willow Brook Pools in New Britain to reopen final weekend of June

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is not canceled in New Britain! The city will be opening up the Stanley and Willow Brook Pools on June 27th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the rules of the pools have been modified to follow state guidelines.

Swim sessions will be broken up into two-hour timeslots, only 50 people will be allowed into the facility per swim timeslot, and you will be required to wear bathing suits and face coverings when heading out of the pool deck. Additionally, patrons must pre-register for a specific swim timeslot and designated swim spot on the pool deck.

Reservations can be made online at www.nbparksnrec.org, or in the recreation office (27 West Main Street, room 302), or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 860-826-3360 during office hours (Monday – Friday, 8:15 a.m. -3:45 p.m.). ·