BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dennis John Hernandez was issued a summons after he threw a brick onto the property of ESPN headquarters in Bristol, according to police.

Hernandez tried to get onto the property on Thursday, but was refused at the gates. He did not cause any damage, according to officials.

Police said that Hernandez was upset. Officers are investigating why Hernandez showed up to the property.

News 8 has reached out to ESPN for comment.

Aaron Hernandez played for the New England Patriots until he was arrested for killing Odin Lloyd. He died by suicide in 2017 after being convicted.