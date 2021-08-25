Abandoned building in New Britain being torn down to make way for new construction

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A boarded-up building in the heart of downtown New Britain has a date with the wrecking ball on Wednesday. As the city says goodbye to the past, there are big plans for the future.

All eyes are on the former Burritt Bank right now. It’s been abandoned since the early 1990s, but on Wednesday, it’s coming down, making way for a new development.

It’s been a long time coming, but change finally comes to downtown New Britain. People showed up anticipating the tear down and call this building an eyesore to the community.

“It’s about time it comes down. It’s been vacant for a long time. It’s seen pieces of it fall off recently,” said Alden Russell, New Britain resident.

Once the building is leveled, construction will begin on a new project, designed to re-energize the heart of the city.

“We are going to have 107 apartments and 5,700 feed of ground retail wrapping around Main and Bank Streets,” said Avner Krohn, CEO of Jasko Development.

Now, it’s time to go to work and bring the building down brick by brick.

The tear down, plus cleanup, is expected to last about six weeks. Construction will then start on the new project, which will be completed in late 2022.