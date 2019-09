ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the owner of a German Shepherd that was found abandoned in a crate Sunday.

The crate containing the dog was found down an embankment. The dog was treated for dehydration, but is expected to be OK.

The dog was wearing a blue collar with a black clasp.

If anyone recognized the dog or knows whom it may belong to, contact Enfield PD.