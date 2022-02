After rain, sleet, freezing rain, AND snow on Friday, we can look forward to brighter conditions today. We started out with some passing snow showers early this morning, which could left a coating of snow on the ground. Now that the snow is gone, we are seeing more breaks of sunshine! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, but wind chills will be in the single digits to teens. Sunday will be nice and quiet--lots of sunshine with highs back in the mid to upper 20s.

