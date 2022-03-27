WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — ACT hosted a special virtual event Sunday night ahead of the 94th Academy Awards to benefit AIDS Connecticut.

The event, dubbed the “Red Carpet Experience,” served as a virtual fundraising event in lieu of a large in-person Oscar night party. Chion Wolf of WNPR hosted the show, as well as Carolyn Paine and Alex Zarelngo. Stars of NBC’s The Voice, Jim and Sasha Allen, also performed.

“Project Runway Red Carpet,” a red carpet fashion show competition in the style of Project Runway, took place. The show featured Project Runway All Star guests including designer Mondo Guerra and celebrity hair stylist Johnny LaVoy as judges, as well as competing designers Asha Ama and Sam Donovan.

Throughout the night, special guests were seen, including Jay Harris of ESPN and the science-fiction author Brian Trent.

