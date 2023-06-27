MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester is taking action to address flooding concerns among some of its residents.

“I heard it first, and I was like, ‘What is that noise?’ And then I looked, and I was like, ‘Oh yes! Yes!'” said Kim Robinson, of Manchester.

Excitement and relief poured over Robinson when she saw town crews outside her home on Tuesday. Robinson and her neighbors reached out to News 8 asking for help after ongoing issues with flooding on their street, Middle Turnpike East.

News 8 was out there on Monday and, hours later, progress was being made.

“They’ve been going down, street to street, following the path of this, and it looks like they’re genuinely trying to fix it which makes us happy,” said Chuck Uzanas, of Manchester.

The town said crews addressed the culvert area and cleared away debris. They also fixed the sinkhole that formed in Robinson’s backyard following a brief storm and flooding on Sunday. Manchester Mayor Jay Moran said it’s believed a blockage was to blame.

“If that happened to me, I’d be upset too,” Moran said. “When you have a problem, and it continues, you want someone to really address it.”

Both Moran and the town manager said they’ll monitor the situation.

“As we move forward, we’ll keep an eye on it and see if it’s necessary to put funds towards it,” Moran said.

These Manchester residents said they’ll continue to check in with the town.

“I’m going to email the town ,probably on a monthly basis and say, ‘Hey, how are the drains coming along? Have they been cleaned lately? Keep on top of them,” Robinson said.

But for now, there’s hope that what’s being done will fix the problem.

“I’m feeling it for now, and hopefully it can continue, that’s all I have to say,” said Mary Etienne, of Manchester.