Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car collision occurred on Sunday afternoon on I-91N in Enfield. The scene is still active.

At 1:30 p.m. state police, local officials and medical services responded to a call on I-91 northbound in the area of exit 49. At the scene a car was found rolled over. Massachusetts state police also responded to the collision to provide aid.

No injuries have been reported and the scene is still active.