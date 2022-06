HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning.

On Sunday at 3:17 a.m., patrolling officers responded to the area of 57 Babcock Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call that someone had been shot.

When responders arrived, they discovered a deceased, adult male. Police say he died from an apparent gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.