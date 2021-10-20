Addiction program helps women who are pregnant, parenting young children

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – What happens if you’re a mom and in recovery? Too often, moms won’t seek help for fear of losing their children.

As overdose deaths continue to spike across the state, services are being expanded to reach this niche group.

Emily Scoran is a mom and in recovery.

“When you’re an addict, you can’t tell people that you want more kids because immediately the stigma behind it is you’re a bad person,” Scoran said.

A dream of being reunited with her 6-year-old daughter Nicola helped Scoran sober up. Then, she was hit with debilitating depression until she began receiving treatment through Wheeler’s Parents Recovering from Opioid Use Disorders program known as PROUD.

“Just being with them, I got a psychiatrist, I got on the right mental health medicine, so I’d want to get out of bed in the morning,” Scoran said.

Wheeler’s Waterbury Family Health and Wellness Center opened in May 2020 as a one-stop-shop for health needs. Now, a $2.6 million, 5-year federal grant will allow expanded recovery services, which continue to be in demand.

“It’s scary presenting to care without knowing, ‘will my child be removed,’ and ‘what will happen to me,’ and ‘what will happen to my child.’ So, this program is critical at this point,” said Sabrina Trocchi, Wheeler President and CEO.

If you’re wondering why recovery is such a focus here, in 2020, there were over 1,300 overdose deaths in Connecticut and officials say those trends are just continuing.

“We don’t judge and we encourage folks to reach out for treatment so that they can find recovery for themselves and create a better life for their family,” said Nancy Navarretta, Acting Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Moms suffering from addiction can be reluctant to seek help. For Scoran, it’s a path to reaching her dream and getting her daughter back.

“I want to be with my little girl again. I miss her smell, I miss her laugh, I miss the chaos, I miss everything,” Scoran said.