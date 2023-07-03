ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill fire and police departments made a rare — and adorable — rescue on Saturday.

According to Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta, the Rocky Hill Fire Department assisted police in rescuing 11 baby ducks from a storm drain in the Ninja Japan parking lot on Cromwell Avenue.

See the video of the rescue below:

Video courtesy Rocky Hill Fire Department

Mayor Marotta said the Momma duck stayed close throughout the entire rescue.

All of the rescued ducks were reunited and released by Animal Control near an adjacent pond.