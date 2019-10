(WTNH) –The annual Hartford Courant Travel Show took place at the Hartford Convention Center Saturday.

Plenty of people arrived in the Capital City hoping to find their next adventure.

In addition to the vacation deals, there were giveaways and lots of family activities at the event.

The News 8 team had a booth at the Travel Show; News 8’s Joe Furey, Jocelyn Maminta, Ashley Baylor and Stephanie Simoni were there.