Advocates plan protests over deadly police shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More uproar surrounding the officer-involved shooting in Hartford a week ago.

News 8 has learned that a protest is planned for Monday near Hartford Police Department Headquarters to demand justice for Alfhoso Zaporta. Advocates say they do not agree with the police department’s position on the shooting.

Authorities say they approached Zaporta Friday in a stolen car and shot him when he tried to grab an officers gun.

The event is organized by advocate Cornell Lewis and the Self-Defense Brigade. They will meet at Albany and Ann Uccello Street around 5 p.m. Monday.

