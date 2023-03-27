WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Dublin have returned after a three-year hiatus.

The first flight between the two airports departed Sunday night from Bradley International Airport. Flights had been paused between the two since the start of the pandemic.

David Griggs, of the Metro Hartford Alliance, said the flights will have economic impacts for both Hartford and the entire state.

“In terms of where businesses decide to locate, the ease of transportation — to get there, to get out, is every important,” he said. “So, our ability to bring more foreign direct investment, more companies from Europe, from Ireland, from England, here to the United States — to Hartford, in particular — having that direct flight is vital.”