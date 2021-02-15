Affordable housing complex in Canton features apartments outfitted for adults with developmental disabilities

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new housing complex called Bear Woods opened in Canton earlier this month. What’s exciting about the new complex is that 10 of the 40 units have been built for young adults with developmental disabilities.

Scott Masson is 30. His fiancé Lauren Traceski is 28. Until now, both lived with their parents.

“For her she was in Canton” Scott said. “And for me it was in East Granby.”

The apartments feature state-of-the-art technology, like an oven that turns off if you walk away for too long while cooking. It’s made possible by The Arc of the Farmington Valley, a non-profit that helps people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“This means we have more independence and freedom and, we can rely on each other more and help out in whatever capacity we can,” added Scott.

This is an exciting time for the couple. A lot of this is news to them, however. When I asked when the wedding is, Lauren said “one step at a time.”

“I want to have a routine to where we want to have it fully down and then think about wedding planning,” she said.

The apartments are complete with iPads allowing the tenants the ability to communicate with a staff that’s available around the clock.

“And we can (also) text them to say we are back from wherever,” Lauren said.

This summer, look for a similar facility to be built in Connecticut. This time, for middle-aged and older tenants, according to our news partner, the Hartford Courant.

When asked what that could mean to people, Scott replied “Whether you have a disability or not, it doesn’t matter. Life will come together before you know it.”