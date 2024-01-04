WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The site of a bar with a troubled past in West Hartford will be given new life as an affordable housing development.

The former Los Imperials restaurant on Farmington Avenue had a shooting in addition to numerous zoning and liquor violations.

A developer is planning to turn the site into affordable housing units. The development site is located between 900 to 904 Farmington Ave.

The site is close to West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square.

Hundreds of units are being built at the location, and 44 of those will be affordable housing units. The rent will be lowered based on the tenant’s income.

“Oh that’s important to us, we have a tremendous need for diverse housing, as folks may know, or residential housing market, there is no inventory right now so that is driving the need for these additional units,” West Hartford Town Manager Rick Ledwith said.

The project was approved on Jan. 1 and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Some residents are worried about the traffic the project will bring into the area.

“I think it’s a good idea, to bring more people in here. I think the only issue is that it’s definitely going to generate more traffic here,” Hayden Smith of West Hartford said.