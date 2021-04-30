African American leaders call for authorities to step up investigation into nooses found at Windsor construction site

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– African American leaders are calling authorities to step up their investigation after more than a handful of nooses, some 15 feet long, were found hanging at a Windsor site under construction for Amazon.

This massive site is under construction for Amazon. It’s also the site of a police investigation after nooses were found hanging from steel beams.

“It shouldn’t be going on so we’re looking to identify who did it and the motives behind it,” said Capt. Andrew Power, Windsor Police.

Windsor Police found a hangman’s noose here on Kennedy Road Tuesday. They were called back about another rope Wednesday. They came back again on Thursday… finding five more ropes (about 15 feet long) tied like nooses.

“We believe they’re all related to one another,” said Power.

Police say the general contractor is cooperating. Officers are interviewing employees. But it’s not the easiest case to crack. The site in question wasn’t under surveillance and is accessible to hundreds of employees.

“Anywhere from three to 500 people on the site every day,” said Power.

While police work to identify suspects and motives, Scot X. Esdaile, president of Connecticut NAACP, says the motives are clear as night and day.

“The NAACP was founded to stop the lynchings that were going on in America. People have been getting hung. People know what a noose is,” said Esdaile.

The NAACP is calling state and federal authorities to get involved saying there should be no tolerance for hate crimes.

“To ensure the safety of African Americans, Blacks and others in this area,” said Esdaile. “They’re actually sending terrorist messages. That they want to hurt, harm people; that they’re not backing up. They’re moving forward and they don’t care anything about law enforcement.”

A spokesperson for Amazon said in part quote: “Amazon does not tolerate any behavior deemed hateful, racist, or discriminatory.”

The ropes police collected as evidence are in the process of being tested. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to those responsible.