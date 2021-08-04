After going virtual last year, Hartford Pride Festival will take over Bushnell Park next month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – After going virtual last year, Hartford Pride will take over Bushnell Park next month.

This is the largest Pride festival in the state, and it marks the culmination of a summer of festivals in Hartford.

On Wednesday Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and former mayor Pedro Segarra stood side by side to announce Hartford Pride 2021 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

“This final capstone of the Summer in the City will be a great beautiful return of the Pride Festival after a hard year away last year,” Bronin said.

“I’ve been active in the LGBTQ movement now for many, many decades,” Segarra said.

Segarra will step back into the spotlight as the master of ceremonies. Daily events kick off September 6, leading up to the main festival at Bushnell Park on September 11 with a concert headlined by Vincent and Steve Grand.

It’s all made possible by local organizations like Claro and sponsors like Stanley Black & Decker.

“We want people to bring their true selves to work and not use that energy to hide themselves. We encourage them,” said Tom Pelletier, Stanley Black & Decker.

Bronin says it can be held safely.

“There’s lots of room to spread out. These are outdoor festivals and the CDC’s been very clear that the risk outdoors is very low,” Bronin said.

Organizers say they are working to bring on-site vaccinations to the festival. For details, click here.

