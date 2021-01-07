After the breach on the nation’s Capitol, how safe is CT’s capitol building?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After the breach in the nation’s Capitol Wednesday, how safe is the capitol building here in Connecticut?

RELATED: ‘This is domestic terrorism’: CT delegation give updates of violent protests, security breach from inside U.S. Capitol

News 8’s Bob Wilson spoke with State Capitol Police about their procedures and protocols.

There’s a lot of security at the capitol in Hartford, some you can see some you can’t see.

As soon as you drive on the grounds, right now it’s ringed with blue barricades; it gives separation and breathing room allowing officers time to work on de-escalation if things start to heat up.



This year especially, capitol police have been incredibly busy.

They have had more than 90 rallies and protests on the capitol grounds, some of them with thousands of people surrounding the building. But they are prepared.

They have their own police department from chief all the way down to officer, 32 people on the department but they have hundreds of backup officers at their disposal.

One of the officers we talked to Thursday says it was not easy watching what happened in Washington DC Wednesday.



Officer Scott Driscoll told News 8, “I think anytime a police officer sees another officer go through something like that, we kind of do a self-check. How are we doing? And that is OK to self-check. We do that as police officers. We talk ‘if that ever happened here, we start game planning.'”

And he says from their game planning leads to training, leads to new security procedures making department stronger, smarter, and better at their main goal: protecting not only lawmakers but visitors and staff, anyone inside the building.