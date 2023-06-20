EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong is taking action after thousands of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen across the state and nationwide.

It started last summer with a viral TikTok video that showed how easy it is to start and steal 2011 through 2022 Hyundias and Kias using a screwdriver and a USB cable in seconds.

Many of the stolen cars in Connecticut and the country have wound up in dangerous crashes, leading to injuries and deaths.

“We asked Kia and Hyundai to step forward and do the right thing,” Tong said at a press conference at the East Hartford Police Department. “They did some things, but whatever they are doing is not enough.”

In May, a class action settlement was reached for $200 million, covering about 8 million owners. Tong and attorneys general have been pushing for an immediate recall of the cars affected, so they can be fixed and made harder to steal.

An old-school method that can help is bolting a steering wheel lock on those cars when parked.

Several police departments around the state are now giving those locks out for free.

