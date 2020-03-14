Aircraft temporarily quarantined following medical call at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews at Bradley International Airport responded to a medical call on board an arriving flight Saturday.

Bradley’s aircraft rescue and firefighting department received the call at 11:48 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a woman in her 20s on a Spirit Airlines plane arriving from Fort Lauderdale says she was experiencing severe flu-like symptoms.

The aircraft was temporarily quarantined but passengers were later deplaned and were able to make their way to baggage claim.

No other operations at the airport were affected as a result of this response.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.