Closings
There are currently 133 active closings. Click for more details.

Aircraft temporarily quarantined following medical call at Bradley Airport

Hartford

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
New_roadway_system_at_Bradley_Airport_in_0_20180627102000

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews at Bradley International Airport responded to a medical call on board an arriving flight Saturday.

Bradley’s aircraft rescue and firefighting department received the call at 11:48 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a woman in her 20s on a Spirit Airlines plane arriving from Fort Lauderdale says she was experiencing severe flu-like symptoms.

The aircraft was temporarily quarantined but passengers were later deplaned and were able to make their way to baggage claim.

No other operations at the airport were affected as a result of this response.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New Britain invokes curfew as schools close amid coronavirus concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Britain invokes curfew as schools close amid coronavirus concerns"

Mark Davis sits down with Josh Geballe to talk about his role in the coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mark Davis sits down with Josh Geballe to talk about his role in the coronavirus crisis"

Rhode Island child who attends Mystic day care tests positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rhode Island child who attends Mystic day care tests positive for coronavirus"

Healthcare officials asking for extra care, attention for elderly who are more at risk to contract coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthcare officials asking for extra care, attention for elderly who are more at risk to contract coronavirus"

News 8 On Call – Answering your questions about coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 On Call – Answering your questions about coronavirus"

Hartford HealthCare doctor answers your coronavirus questions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare doctor answers your coronavirus questions"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss