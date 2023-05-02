SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Alabama was arrested on Monday for a fatal crash in 2022.

South Windsor police arrested 61-year-old Alexander J. Harb of Ozark, Ala. on an active arrest warrant.

Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and left-turn failure to yield right-of-way.

The charges stem from a crash on Sept. 30, 2022 at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street. Police said Harb was driving a tractor-trailer and took an illegal left turn in front of a motorcycle, causing the death of the driver, 24-year-old Nathan Eberly of Simsbury.

Harb turned himself in to police headquarters and was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. He appeared in Manchester court on Monday.