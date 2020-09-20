Former Albertus Magnus basketball star killed in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Main Street.

Police say 24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters, a standout basketball player at Albertus Magnus, was killed.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jason Stone has been charged with murder.

Police say the men were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Walters was a senior on the Albertus Magnus 2017-2018 Basketball team. He was a Division III Hoops All-American and was GNAC player of the year.

Walters had a terrific four-year career with the Falcons despite the fact that his father was fatally stabbed in Hartford during his sophomore year.