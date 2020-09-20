Former Albertus Magnus basketball star killed in Hartford shooting

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Main Street.

Police say 24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters, a standout basketball player at Albertus Magnus, was killed.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jason Stone has been charged with murder.

Police say the men were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Walters was a senior on the Albertus Magnus 2017-2018 Basketball team. He was a Division III Hoops All-American and was GNAC player of the year.

Walters had a terrific four-year career with the Falcons despite the fact that his father was fatally stabbed in Hartford during his sophomore year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Rally for breaking glass ceiling in politics, encouraging women to vote held at State Capitol

News /

Sen. Murphy meets with Hartford leaders as he continues to push for new Covid-19 stimulus bill

News /

Hartford police investigating homicide; good Samaritan recalls trying to save victim's life

News /

Witness who says he helped Hartford gunshot victim tells the story

News /

Children removed from Hartford home at center of homicide investigation

News /

Eversource discussed borrowing $700-million to offset losses from Tropical Storm Isaias, lower rates

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss