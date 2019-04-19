Hartford

All lanes reopen after truck accident on I-84 West in Hartford

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - At around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, lanes were blocked off on I-84 West in Hartford after a tractor trailer lost its flatbed and everything it was carrying spilled onto the road.

Troopers believe it was either granite or ceramics that fell onto the highway between Exits 48 and 50. 

Traffic has returned to normal.

