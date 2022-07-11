ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Five people from Enfield and Suffield, Mass. have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford for narcotics trafficking offenses.

The following people have been charged:

Sergio Horta-Molina , 46, of Suffield

, 46, of Suffield Octavio Razon-Mejia , also known as “Pachas,” 36, of Enfield

, also known as “Pachas,” 36, of Enfield Carlos Gutierrez-Fernandez , also known as “Shaggy,” 38, of Enfield

, also known as “Shaggy,” 38, of Enfield Juan Sanchez-Razon , also known as “Juanito,” 27, of Enfield

, also known as “Juanito,” 27, of Enfield Guillermo Capetillo-Cervantes, 34, of Enfield

Horta-Molina, Razon-Mejia and Gutierrez-Fernandez were arrested on May 5 and Sanchez-Razon and Capetillo-Cervantes were arrested June 21. Sanchez-Razon and Capetillo-Cervantes have pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, in October 2021 the DEA began investigating a drug trafficking organization that has ties to a Mexican drug cartel and operates in the areas of Enfield and Springfield. The organization is allegedly believed to be trafficking multi-kilograms of cocaine and heroin through the area.

The investigation revealed Horta-Molina arranged a shipment of cocaine and other drugs to Connecticut, then distributed the drugs to other members of the organization, who then sold them to street-level traffickers and drug users.

Law enforcement discovered Horta-Molina allegedly arranged for a shipment from California to Sanchez-Razon’s home in Enfield. Police then stopped Gutierrez-Fernandez that received the drugs and was delivering the package to Horta-Molina on April 27. Police say they found more than one kilogram of cocaine in the package.

All five people are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Each person also faces charges in one or more counts related to the possession and distribution of narcotics.

In addition, Horta-Molina is facing harsher penalties due to a prior federal conviction. He was charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine and heroin after police searched his Suffield home in September 2017 where they found 23 kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of heroin. Horta-Molina was sentenced to 40 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the offense. He was released in July 2020 and was on federal supervised release at the time of his recent arrest.