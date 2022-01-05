Amato’s Toy and Hobby in New Britain to close in February

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Amato’s Toy and Hobby is closing its doors after more than 60 years in New Britain, the store’s owners announced Wednesday.

Monday, Feb. 28 will be the store’s last day in business, owners Steve and Sheri Amato wrote in a Facebook post.

The Amatos will retire after selling the building, the Facebook post read.

“It was a tough decision to make. It’s been fun. I have run this business since 1974, fresh out of high school,” Steve Amato said. “When my parents, Vinnie and Phyllis Amato, decided to retire in 2011, after almost 80 years, my wife and I took over.”

Inventory will be sold at a reduced price until the store closes.

“Even if you don’t want or need anything, please stop by to say good-bye and sign our guest book,” Amato said. “We have so many customers who have also become friends and family and we will miss you all. Thank you for your loyalty and support.”