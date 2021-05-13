Amazon contributing to reward to find those responsible for noose, ropes found at its construction site in Windsor

(WTNH) — Amazon is contributing to a reward to find out who is responsible for displaying a noose and ropes that could be interpreted as nooses at one of their warehouses last month and bring them to justice.

In a statement to News 8 on Thursday, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said:

Amazon remains deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred in Windsor a couple of weeks ago. Hate, racism, and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon— whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational. We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected, and safe. We are contributing towards the reward to find and bring to justice those responsible.”

A noose and five ropes that could be interpreted as nooses were found at an Amazon construction site in Windsor over the course of several days in April.

Amazon says hundreds of employees have access to the areas the noose and ropes were found.

Local lawmakers and NAACP leaders are pushing for an arrest and calling on Amazon to do more.

Police are investigating who may be responsible and whom they would be targeting.