WATCH: Bodycam footage; Hartford PD arrest one suspect, chase after second Amazon delivery van thief

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One suspect is in custody and another is still at large after an Amazon delivery van was stolen Friday.

Hartford Police say, at approximately 10:37 a.m., they were called to 226 Martin Street for reports of a stolen vehicle.

The complainant, an Amazon delivery driver, told police his van had been stolen while he stepped away momentarily to make a delivery at a home. He told police he had left the keys inside the truck.

Detectives were able to track the stolen van through C4 cameras behind 182-184 Westland Street.

Officers responded to that location where they found two suspects removing packages from the van. Police were able to detain one suspect, but the other got back in the van, reversed in the direction of the officers, then backed into a building before accelerating forward through a wrought-iron fence onto Westland Street.

A short time later, the van was discovered crashed into a parked car in front of 456 Edgewood Street.

A K-9 officer attempted to track the second suspect, but was unsuccessful.

Representatives from Amazon arrived to the scene and took the van and the remaining packages.

Police say, 64 packages were unaccounted for.

The suspect police were able to apprehend, George Marshall, 52, of Windsor, is charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit Larceny.

George Marshall – Hartford PD

WATCH: Hartford PD arrest one suspect in connection to stolen Amazon delivery van as a second suspect flees in stolen van Fri., Oct. 23.

The investigation into the identity of the fleeing driver remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Hartford Police anonymous tip

line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).