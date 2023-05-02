WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Windsor clocks in at the largest of its kind in New England, boasting more than 3 million square feet.

With that space comes thousands of jobs and also new technology like robotic arms that help with distribution.

The state-of-the-art robotic technology brings shelves to workers and sorts through orders in seconds, completing hundreds of thousands of packages every day.

It’s a “Safer operation, but also a more efficient operation,” BDL4 general manager Gurol Butun said.

Thousands of robots assist employees at the warehouse.

The opening comes as Amazon has announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs company-wide, but in Windsor, the general manager said this facility is all about adding jobs.

“This building can be a prime example,” Butun said. “We launched six months ago and have over 2,000 people in this building.”

Talks of expansion and tech advancement came to a halt during construction after eight nooses were found in 2021.

“This building didn’t get off on a good start,” Sen. Douglas McCrory (D-District 2) said. “We had some issues.”

Amazon condemned the incident.

“It was a really terrible situation and there is no place for hate,” Kaitlyn McClaughlin, the spokesperson for Amazon New England, said.

Community activists, including the Hartford NAACP Branch, attended the ribbon cutting.

McLaughlin said Amazon took a proactive response by listening to the community and making changes.

“We launched a pretty aggressive supplier diversity event,” she said. “We don’t just put our buildings up we put roots in Connecticut.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut is the perfect location and means business, there are now three facilities in Windsor alone, with more in Meriden and North Haven.

“We made it easier for them to come here — they like the relationships,” Lamont said. “Our location is very important to them, Bradley airport is very important to them and they like our workforce and I like them because they’re not only attracting people for good paying jobs but training them for their next job.”

Amazon officials said it will hire 1,500 more people to work in this new facility by the end of the month, and currently employs more than 15,000 people across Connecticut.