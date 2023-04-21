The Tech Tigers of the American School of the Deaf | Photo courtesy ASD

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students from the American School for the Death are celebrating a huge win: they’ll compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship next week.

The Tech Tigers, ASD’s high school team, competed against 33 teams from Deaf schools across the country, scoring themselves a spot in the World Championship. Their team consists of four members: Hayder, Stephanie, Nathaniel, and Jaylin, in grades 11 and 12.

The four students have worked together every week to apply what they’ve learned about STEM in the classroom — working to design, build, and program a robot. While they’re applying this knowledge, they’re also encompassing skills like communication, project and time management, and teamwork.

“This team has been working together since before COVID and I’m so proud to see their hard

work and perseverance pay off in this their senior year,” the team’s coach, Cynthia Rumery, said. “We have a couple juniors who can carry on the tradition and help maintain a stellar robotics program here at the American School for the Deaf.”

ASD’s middle school team, Brookies, will also compete in Worlds after they earned the prestigious Excellence Award at February’s competition in Alabama.

ASD’s middle school robotics team | Photo courtesy ASD

The VEX Robotics World Championship will take place from April 25 to May 4 in Dallas, Texas. Find more information about the championship here.