HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travel is about to get easier for those in Hartford looking to take a train into New York City.

Service will begin June 5. Originating in Hartford, the line will also stop in New Haven, Bridgeport and Stamford.

The trip should take less than three hours, according to a joint announcement on Wednesday from the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Amtrak.

The expansion is in response to increasing customer demand for rail service, according to the announcement.

Trains leave Hartford Union Station at 5 a.m. and are scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 8:10 a.m. Another train will leave at 8:35 a.m. and arrive at 11:21 a.m.

The trains from New York City will leave at 6:59 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.