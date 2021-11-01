Trains stopped south of Hartford after Amtrak train strikes person on tracks; Hartford PD investigating

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after someone was hit by an Amtrak train in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Amtrak reports, at about 4:43 p.m. their Hartford Line Train 475 was traveling south from Springfield, MA to Hartford when it “came into contact with an individual on the tracks south of Hartford.”

Hartford Police say the incident occurred near Hamilton at Francis Avenue.

Amtrak Northeast reported on Twitter around 5 p.m., Train 474 and 475 are stopped just south of the Hartford station “due to a trespasser incident ahead.”

There were 32 passengers on board the train at the time of the incident. There have been no reports of injuries from passengers or crew members.

An Amtrak spokesperson reminded the public of the importance of safety near train tracks: “This is a critical reminder about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings.”

Amtrak is working with Hartford Police in this investigation.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

