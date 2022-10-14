BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police came into contact with a man at a bar Wednesday, before he would later go on to shoot and kill two officers, according to sources close to the investigation.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after police said they were called to a Bristol home for a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

The suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, was killed, and his brother, Nathan Brutcher, was injured.

Police told News 8 that the 911 call to the home was made to deliberately lead the officers into an ambush.

Earlier that night, police were called to the bar Bleachers for a dispute, according to sources, who have not clarified the nature or cause of the dispute. It was there that they came into contact with the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher. A car belonging to either Nicholas Brutcher or his brother was towed from the bar.

Autopsy information released Friday show that both officers and Nicholas Brutcher were shot to death. Iurato was the only officer who fired a weapon, and shot Nicholas Brutcher in the throat.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed to News 8 that Nicholas Brutcher used an AR-15-style firearm in the shooting. Those sources also told News 8 that 14 guns were seized from the home during the investigation.

The guns seized by police were legally registered before the weapons were outlawed in 2013, and were therefore grandfathered in, according to the sources.

A vigil to honor the officers is scheduled for Friday evening.