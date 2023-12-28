SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Christmas season has come and gone, but don’t throw away your Christmas tree just yet!

At the Roaring Acres Alpacas Farm in Suffield discarded Christmas trees are a lovely holiday treat for the animals.

“We feed them to our alpacas, our sheep, our goats,” said Roaring Acres Alpaca Farm Owner Alison Mnich.

Each year, people drop off hundreds of trees at the farm.

Before dropping off a Christmas tree, people are asked to clear the tree of all ornaments.

“Please check your tree before you drop it off, make sure your very special family ornaments is not still on the tree. We will take them off, but we don’t know who to contact if an ornament is left on a tree,” Mnich said.

Trees should also be free of fake snow or any fire-retardant chemicals.

Mnich said the Christmas trees are good for the animals digestive systems.

“The needles provide a bit of a cleansing for the goats. The alpachas we use an enrichmnent.. They really seems to enjoy it,” she said.

If you’re interested in dropping off your tree at the farm, you can bring it Thursday through Sunday free of charge.