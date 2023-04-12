PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Congratulations are underway for News 8’s Ann Nyberg!

She was presented with the Distinguished American Award by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame for their 63rd anniversary. Ann Nyberg was also the emcee of the event.

She was honored at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville during a dinner for 29 football scholars.

Nyberg is only the second woman to ever receive this award since 1963. She was chosen for her service to Connecticut as a news anchor for the last 40 years and her commitment to philanthropy.

She founded the Toy Closet at Yale New Haven Hospital in 1993 and for her work as a trustee at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook.

Congratulations Ann!