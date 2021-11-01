Anonymous letter attacking Rocky Hill Board of Ed member running for reelection sent to residents ahead of Election Day

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — An anonymous letter attacking a member of Rocky Hill’s Board of Education who’s running for reelection, was mailed to residents across town. These letters were sent out days before Election Day.

“A very disturbing letter was sent out to a bunch of residents in Rocky Hill, saying some pretty awful things about me that aren’t true,” explained Jennifer Baron-Morfea, of Rocky Hill.

Baron-Morfea said she ran for the Board of Education because she wants the best for her children and her hometown. She’s hoping to be reelected and to continue the work she’s done these past few years.

“I’m just a mom who loves her kids and wants to do better for the town!” Baron-Morfea told News 8.

The writer of the anonymous letter called into question her character, saying she’s been “untruthful as to missing funds” and alluded to her having many “male friends”.

“Everyone has been laughing, calling me up and saying how ridiculous it is!” said Baron-Morfea. “Board of Ed members can’t even touch funds.”

Baron-Morfea said the letter wasn’t funny anymore when she had to have a conversation with her family about it.

“It’s hard for them to see these rumors around town and see what’s being said about the person they care about,” said Baron-Morfea.

She added, attacks like this one have broader implications.

“I’m scared that these kinds of attacks, personal attacks, are going to make people not want to run and we’re going to lose good candidates,” said Baron-Morfea.

Since those letters were mailed out, Baron-Morfea said she’s received an outpouring of support from people on both sides of the aisle. News 8 reached out to the chair of the Rocky Hill Republican Town Committee (RTC), who called what happened offensive.

“The person behind this practice should be ashamed and has no support of either party as discussed with the chairman of the Democratic Party in town,” wrote Frank Morse, chair of the Rocky Hill RTC, in a statement.

As for who sent the letter? They don’t know who’s behind it, but Baron-Morfea said they reported it to the police.