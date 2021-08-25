Another potential heat wave on tap for CT this week; cooling centers available

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another potential heat wave in Connecticut is on the horizon.

Storm Team 8 says we expecting hot and humid weather Wednesday through Friday.

Wednesday will be sunny in the upper 80s to low 90s, with the humidity raising the heat index.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, but it will feel like 100 degrees. Spotty thunderstorms are possible.

Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds, with more possible spotty storms. Temperatures in the upper 80s to about 90.

In Hartford, there are cooling centers at the library branches and senior centers:

1. Hartford Downtown Main Library @ 500 Main St., Wed-Fri, 9 AM- 6 PM.

a. Barbour Branch @ 261 Barbour St., Wednesday 10 AM – 6 PM

b. Dwight Branch @ 7 New Park Ave., Wednesday 10 AM – 6 PM

c. Camp Field Branch @ 30 Campfield Ave., Thursday 10 AM – 6 PM

d. Albany Branch @ 1250 Albany Ave., Thursday 10 AM – 6 PM

2. North End Senior Center @ 80 Coventry St., Wed – Fri 9 AM – 3 PM

3. South End Senior and Wellness Center @ 830 Maple Ave., Wed – Fri 9 AM- 3:30 PM

Cooling centers are now open across the state. You can also call 211 to find a cooling center.

Here’s how to beat the heat this summer:

Stay Cool:

Emergency officials want to make sure you keep your body cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, do not rely on just a fan as your primary cooling source.

Avoid direct sunlight if you can. If you have to be outside, do your best to limit activity to the morning and evening. And, rest in the shade so that your body can get a chance to cool off. Try to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Our furry friends need to keep cool too! Have water and shade available to them, especially if they cannot be brought indoors.

The United Way has a list of cooling centers that residents can go cool down. You can also call 211.

Stay Hydrated:

Be sure to drink more water than you usually do, and remind others to do so. Get a head start; don’t wait until you’re thirsty to take a sip.

Officials say it’s important to keep drinking water to replenish the fluids your body loses through sweat.

Be sure to avoid drinks with high amounts of sugar.

Stay Safe:

Make sure the people around you are keeping cool and are staying healthy.

Check on your neighbors, especially older people, young children, and those with respiratory illnesses. Make sure they can stay cool in their homes and are drinking water.

For our pets:

These tips on how to keep pets cool during the hot weather come from ASPCA:

Keep pets inside if it’s extremely hot. If they’re outside, make sure there is a shady place they can rest in. Leave fresh, clean water for them outside.

Do not over-exercise your pet.

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. In Connecticut, someone that leaves an animal in the car during extreme weather could be charged with animal cruelty.

Symptoms for overheating in pets include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor, or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.

Animals with flat faces are more susceptible to heatstroke since they can’t pant as effectively.

Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool, even if they are good swimmers. Gradually introduce your pets to water and make sure your pet uses a flotation device on boats. Rinse your dog off to remove chlorine or salt from the fur. Try to have your pet avoid drinking pool water.