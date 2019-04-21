Anti-abortion center challenges Hartford ordinance
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A new lawsuit is challenging a Hartford ordinance that requires faith-based, anti-abortion pregnancy centers to state whether staff members have medical licenses.
"Caring Families Pregnancy Services" claims in a federal lawsuit that the city's ordinance is unconstitutional.
The faith-based group has mobile units that offer free services in Hartford including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, adoption referrals, parenting classes and bible studies. It notes the city ordinance exempts abortion clinics and other health care facilities.
The ordinance was was passed amid concerns faith-based centers were posing as legitimate clinics and providing misleading information about abortions.
More Stories
-
- Church in West Hartford holds Easter egg hunt, hides over 20,000 eggs
- VIDEO: Woman dragged by train in San Francisco
- President Trump continues Mueller report attacks
- Anti-abortion center challenges Hartford ordinance
- Bristol PD: Looking for hit-and-run driver
- Negotiations continue on day 11 of the Stop & Shop strike
- State police identify passengers in car in Wethersfield shooting
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks
The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.Read More »
- Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5
- NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Stop and Shop's 11 day strike comes to an end, unions agree to new three year deal
The 11 day strike between Stop and Shop and local unions has come to an end...Read More »
-
Church in West Hartford holds Easter egg hunt, hides over 20,000 eggs
Kids all over Connecticut enjoyed Easter egg hunts on Sunday, and in West...Read More »
-
Anti-abortion center challenges Hartford ordinance
A new lawsuit is challenging a Hartford ordinance that requires faith-based,...Read More »
-
Bristol PD: Looking for hit-and-run driver
Bristol police are searching for the driver of a car who hit a young woman,...Read More »
-
Negotiations continue on day 11 of the Stop & Shop strike
Stop & Shop employees and company officials said they're back at the table...Read More »
Video Center
-
Sunday Overnight Weather Update
We have more rain on the way for Monday. Here's what you can expect.Read More »
-
Church in West Hartford holds Easter egg hunt, hides over 20,000 eggs
Kids all over Connecticut enjoyed Easter egg hunts on Sunday, and in West Hartford, one brought tons of joy to local children.Read More »
-
'Panic mode': Witness describes aftermath of Sri Lanka bombs
Bhanuka Harischandra was running a little late for his meeting Sunday.As a car carrying him pulled into the back entrance of the luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, he realized something was wrong.Read More »