Hartford

Anti-abortion center challenges Hartford ordinance

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 06:54 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 06:54 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A new lawsuit is challenging a Hartford ordinance that requires faith-based, anti-abortion pregnancy centers to state whether staff members have medical licenses.

"Caring Families Pregnancy Services" claims in a federal lawsuit that the city's ordinance is unconstitutional.

The faith-based group has mobile units that offer free services in Hartford including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, adoption referrals, parenting classes and bible studies. It notes the city ordinance exempts abortion clinics and other health care facilities.

The ordinance was was passed amid concerns faith-based centers were posing as legitimate clinics and providing misleading information about abortions.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center