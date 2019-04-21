Anti-abortion center challenges Hartford ordinance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A new lawsuit is challenging a Hartford ordinance that requires faith-based, anti-abortion pregnancy centers to state whether staff members have medical licenses.

"Caring Families Pregnancy Services" claims in a federal lawsuit that the city's ordinance is unconstitutional.

The faith-based group has mobile units that offer free services in Hartford including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, adoption referrals, parenting classes and bible studies. It notes the city ordinance exempts abortion clinics and other health care facilities.

The ordinance was was passed amid concerns faith-based centers were posing as legitimate clinics and providing misleading information about abortions.